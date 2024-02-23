The Temple News wins nine 2024 Student Keystone Media Awards

Tied for the most first-place wins among Division I schools, The Temple News’ award-winning coverage includes the Wingard administration, the TUGSA strike and public safety issues.

The Temple News won nine 2024 Student Keystone Media Awards in Division I, which includes some of the largest and top student media organizations in the state. Our publication won four first-place awards in various categories, tied for the most in our entire division.

Our award-winning coverage, photos and designs encompassed several high-profile issues that greatly impacted the Temple community within the past year. With our reporting on the administration of former President Jason Wingard, public safety issues, union strikes, NIL, campus personalities and more, we always strive to uphold our mission of being a watchdog for the Temple community.

See below for the complete list of winners.

Ongoing News Coverage – Second Place

The Tumultuous Wingard Administration:

Temple Navigates increasing public scrutiny

Students disapprove of Wingard’s performance

TAUP opts to hold no confidence vote against Wingard, other leaders

Wingard expected to resign on Friday, university announces

“All about appearances”: How the university’s opinion of Jason Wingard shifted so quickly

By Lawrence Ukenye, Fallon Roth, Oliver Sabo, Julia Merola and Rachel Townsend

Feature Story – First Place

How safety concerns forced these Temple students to transfer

By Samuel O’Neal and Molly Fiske

Personality Profile – Second Place

Student performer spreads joy through music

By Anna Augustine

Editorial – First Place

Sensational media contributes to increased safety anxiety

Learn about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but watch out for misinformation

Temple, students deserve off on Election Day without sacrificing Fall break

By The Editorial Board

Column – Second Place

Plan B vending machines should be a campus staple

By Sarah Frasca

Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – First Place

Fake Latina: My journey of identity and belonging

By Allyson Tharp

Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Second Place

Temple students can’t wait until noon to eat breakfast

By Nadiyah Timmons

News Photo – Honorable Mention

Temple students block Broad Street during TUGSA walkout

By Noel Chacko

Layout & Design – First Place

“Can’t Keep Up”

By Nadiyah Timmons