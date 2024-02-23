The Temple News wins nine 2024 Student Keystone Media Awards

The Temple News won nine 2024 Student Keystone Media Awards in Division I, which includes some of the largest and top student media organizations in the state. Our publication won four first-place awards in various categories, tied for the most in our entire division.
Our award-winning coverage, photos and designs encompassed several high-profile issues that greatly impacted the Temple community within the past year. With our reporting on the administration of former President Jason Wingard, public safety issues, union strikes, NIL, campus personalities and more, we always strive to uphold our mission of being a watchdog for the Temple community.
See below for the complete list of winners.
Ongoing News Coverage – Second Place
The Tumultuous Wingard Administration:
Temple Navigates increasing public scrutiny
Students disapprove of Wingard’s performance
TAUP opts to hold no confidence vote against Wingard, other leaders
Wingard expected to resign on Friday, university announces
“All about appearances”: How the university’s opinion of Jason Wingard shifted so quickly
By Lawrence Ukenye, Fallon Roth, Oliver Sabo, Julia Merola and Rachel Townsend
Feature Story – First Place
How safety concerns forced these Temple students to transfer
By Samuel O’Neal and Molly Fiske
Personality Profile – Second Place
Student performer spreads joy through music
By Anna Augustine
Editorial – First Place
Sensational media contributes to increased safety anxiety
Learn about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but watch out for misinformation
Temple, students deserve off on Election Day without sacrificing Fall break
By The Editorial Board
Column – Second Place
Plan B vending machines should be a campus staple
By Sarah Frasca
Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – First Place
Fake Latina: My journey of identity and belonging
By Allyson Tharp
Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Second Place
Temple students can’t wait until noon to eat breakfast
By Nadiyah Timmons
News Photo – Honorable Mention
Temple students block Broad Street during TUGSA walkout
By Noel Chacko
Layout & Design – First Place
By Nadiyah Timmons
