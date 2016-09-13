Obama stumps for Hillary at museum steps

Crowds full of Hillary Clinton supporters chanted “Stronger Together” during President Barack Obama’s speech campaigning for Clinton’s presidency in Philadelphia ahead of the 2016 election.

Obama said Clinton is a “fighter” and she is the candidate who holds the best interest for hard-working Americans.

Obama spoke on Tuesday at Eakins Oval and urged Philadelphians to vote for Clinton. He said this will probably be his last time in Philadelphia as President, and he supports her taking his role in the Oval Office.

Democratic Party volunteers registered voters at the event. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania before the presidential election in November.