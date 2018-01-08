Women’s gymnastics opens season with win in Boston

The Owls’ team score of 194.875 beat the University of New Hampshire, University of Maryland and Towson University on Saturday at the Little Boston Invitational.

All-around Sahara Gipson scores a 9.725 on the beam at the Feb. 4, 2016, Ken Anderson Invitational at McGonigle Hall during her junior season. | JAMIE COTTRELL / FILE PHOTO

The women’s gymnastics team opened the 2018 campaign by winning Saturday’s Little Boston Invitational in Boston.

Temple’s team score of 194.875 bested second-place University of New Hampshire by 0.7 points. It also set a new record for the highest season-opening score in program history, beating the mark of 191.925 at last season’s meet at Penn State. The record Temple set in 2016 beat the previous score set in 2011.

Two schools from Maryland, the University of Maryland and Towson University, rounded out the four-team field on Saturday.

Sophomore all-around Jaylene Everett’s mark of 9.8 on the floor exercise tied for third overall and tied her career high. Temple’s highest score in any competition came on the floor. Freshman all-around Tori Edwards’ floor routine earned her second place in her first college meet. Everett’s 9.825 vault score set a new career best.

Twenty-four gymnasts competed in the bars, beam and floor rounds, while 23 competed in the vault. Everett’s vault score tied for second, and senior all-around Sahara Gipson’s score placed sixth.

Senior all-around Kerry Arone’s score of 9.8 led Temple on the uneven bars and helped the team earn a 48.55. Sophomore all-around Whitney King’s 9.8 on the balance beam helped the Owls earn a 48.8.

Temple’s next competition is a tri-meet hosted by Towson on Saturday at 2 p.m. The College of William & Mary will also be at the event.