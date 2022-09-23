1300 Residence Hall in double-shooting on 13th Street

A child and a man also suffered injuries from the shooting.

A bullet hit a window at 1300 residence hall after a double-shooting Thursday night. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / FILE.

A bullet hit a window at 1300 residence hall after a double-shooting near 13th Street and Jefferson Thursday night. No students were in the room that was struck. 

An 8-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head from the shooting and The Philadelphia Police Department transported the victim to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man arrived at Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound on his left leg. He is currently in stable condition. 

Police did not make an arrest or recover a weapon. The investigation is ongoing. 

Almost four hours later, Temple sent out a TUAlert regarding shots fired near 17th Street and Oxford.

Fallon Roth

Fallon can be reached at fallon.roth@temple.edu. Follow Fallon on Twitter at @fallonroth_.

