1300 Residence Hall in double-shooting on 13th Street

A child and a man also suffered injuries from the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

A bullet hit a window at 1300 residence hall after a double-shooting near 13th Street and Jefferson Thursday night. No students were in the room that was struck.

An 8-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head from the shooting and The Philadelphia Police Department transported the victim to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man arrived at Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound on his left leg. He is currently in stable condition.

Police did not make an arrest or recover a weapon. The investigation is ongoing.

Almost four hours later, Temple sent out a TUAlert regarding shots fired near 17th Street and Oxford.