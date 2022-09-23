Owls scoreless streak continues in loss to Mustangs

Temple University women’s soccer (0-4-4, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost to No. 21 Southern Methodist University (6-1-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) 1-0 on Thursday night at the Temple Sports Complex despite multiple strong scoring opportunities. The Owls have still scored just one goal during the season and have gone seven games without scoring.

Key Plays

In the 12th minute, Mustangs’ redshirt junior Alina Khan scored on a shot from inside the penalty box after getting past the Owls’ defensive back line.

In the 29th minute, Owls’ freshman midfielder Lauren SanFelice had a clean chance on goal, but Mustangs’ redshirt senior goalkeeper Samantha Estrada made a two-handed save to keep SMU in the lead.

At the 53-minute mark, Owls’ sophomore midfielder Carly Steinberg had a breakaway opportunity, but Estrada kept Temple off the scoreboard with a diving save.

The Owls had their best scoring chance at the 59-minute mark when sophomore forward Sumaya Togba had a one-on-one opportunity, but missed wide right on an open net.

The Numbers

Owls sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Burns recorded five saves, upping her season total to 43.

Senior forward Emily Kavanaugh had five corner kicks, but the Mustangs’ back line shut down Temple in the penalty box on each attempt.

Temple recorded five shots with four coming on goal, their most shots on goal in a game since Sept. 3 in a 0-0 draw against Rider University (3-3-2, 0-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Temple picked up just one foul, the fewest amount in a game this season.

Words from the Coach

“That was one of the best performances we have had in the last couple of years,” said Owls head coach Nick Bochette. “It makes it hurt even more to not get a result and to not score a goal because I thought we did so much right and I am really proud of the way the girls played tonight.”

On Tap

The Owls will look to put an end to their scoreless streak when they welcome Gonzaga University (4-2-2, 0-0 Western Athletic Conference) on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Temple Sports Complex.