15-year-old shot in arm near campus

TUPD issued a TUAlert at 4:44 p.m. for a shooting on the 1700 block of 12th Street.

A 15-year-old was shot in the arm near Temple’s Main Campus Monday afternoon, Temple Police shared in a social media post.

The Department of Public Safety issued a TUAlert to avoid the area of 12th Street and Montgomery Avenue around 4:44 p.m. following the incident. No Temple students appeared to be involved in the incident, the post wrote.

The shooting occurred outside of the Five Guys and Raising Cane’s, CBS reported. Temple University Police and Philadelphia Police responded to the shooting. PPD is leading the investigation and TUPD will assist in identifying who and how many people were involved in the shooting, according to the statement.

Police cleared the area by 6:18 p.m., according to another TUAlert.

Police said that the victim was shot in the left elbow. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to CBS.