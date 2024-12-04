Temple Football 2024-25 offseason transaction tracker

Your guide to all of Temple Football’s movement, including transfers, recruits and more.

Welcome to The Temple News’ 2024-25 Temple Football offseason tracker. There is a lot of roster movement in between football seasons, so we are bringing all the news straight to you in one convenient location.

The Owls finished with a 3-9 record for the fourth consecutive season in 2024. Temple was yet again unable to meet its expectations of competing in the American Athletic Conference after bringing in more than 40 new faces to the program last offseason. Former head coach Stan Drayton was fired with two games remaining on the season, and K.C. Keeler was hired as his replacement on Dec. 1.

Keeler will have lots of work to do retaining current players and reeling in new ones. Revisit this tracker as the offseason continues to unfold to stay up to date on all the latest roster news.

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

INCOMING TRANSFERS

No players have transferred to Temple yet this offseason.

POSITIONS

CONFERENCE

Data not yet available.

RECRUITING CLASS

PORTAL UPDATES

Return to this page for the latest transfer portal updates.

(Dec. 3, 6:05 p.m): BREAKING: Tyquan King enters transfer portal

King, who transferred to Temple from East Carolina last offseason, finished the 2024 season as the leading tackler in the American Athletic Conference. He became the first Temple player to record 100 tackles in season since Tyler Matakevich in 2015. King was named to the All-AAC first team after the 2024 season and will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

(Dec. 3): QB Chris Dietrich enters transfer portal

Dietrich committed to Temple last offseason out of Pope John XXIII High School in New Jersey as a three-star recruit. He did not see any game action as a freshman and will enter the portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

(Dec. 3, 8:44 a.m.): CB Jaylen Lewis enters transfer portal

Lewis, who transferred to Temple from Arkansas last offseason, saw significant playing time for the Owls in 2024. He recorded 31 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass defenses. He enteres the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

(Dec. 2, 5:19 p.m.): TE Landon Morris enters transfer portal

Morris, who transferred to Temple from Utah in 2023, sat out all of last season to comply with the NCAA’s two-time transfer rule. He recorded 16 catches for 251 yards and one touchdown this season, with 81 yards coming against East Carolina on Oct. 26. He will have one year of eligbility remaining.