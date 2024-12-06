Terrez Worthy enters transfer portal

The running back led Temple in rushing yards and touchdowns in the 2024 season.

Temple running back Terrez Worthy has entered the transfer portal, his agency A&P Sports told CBSSports Friday afternoon. Worthy spent one season with the Owls after transferring from Lackawanna College.

Worthy appeared in all 12 games for Temple and led the Owls in rushing, compiling 425 yards on 79 carries. He also led Temple in yards per carry with 5.4 and rushing touchdowns with four.

It took five weeks for Worthy to establish himself as a viable threat in the Owls’ backfield. He only handled seven carries in the first five weeks of the season. He broke through during Temple’s loss against UConn on Oct. 5, turning 12 carries into 95 yards. From there, Worthy became the featured back in the backfield.

Worthy also acted as the primary kick returner for Temple. He returned 23 kicks for 471 total yards throughout the season. He was also a receiving threat at running back, compiling 16 catches for 65 yards.

While at Lackawanna, Worthy was one of the top running backs at the JUCO level. In 2023 Worthy led the NJCAA with 1,492 yards and 10 touchdowns before deciding to join the Owls as a transfer.