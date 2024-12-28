Tra Thomas enters transfer portal

Thomas is now the third defensive captain that has left the program this offseason.

Temple defensive end Tra Thomas has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday afternoon on his social media. Thomas spent three seasons with the Owls and was a single-digit captain the past two seasons.

“First and foremost, I want to thank god for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love,” Thomas wrote. “I am grateful for my family’s consistent support during this journey-their love and encouragement have been a constant source of strength. A special thanks to coach Drayton and the entire Temple University family for believing in me and giving me the chance to represent this great program.”

Thomas started on defense in all 12 games this season and recorded 28 tackles and a fumble recovery. The single-digit captain had 72 total tackles while wearing an Owls’ uniform. Thomas recorded his sole career interception in Temple’s game against Tulsa on Oct. 19 to help push the Owls to their homecoming win.

Thomas is now the third defensive captain that the Owls will be without next season after safety Andreas Keaton declared for the draft and defensive tackle Demerick Morris entered the transfer portal.