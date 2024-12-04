Demerick Morris enters transfer portal

The graduate student played five seasons with the Owls and enters the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Temple defensive tackle Demerick Morris has entered the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday evening on social media.

Morris spent five seasons with the Owls and will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

“I would like to thank Coach Drayton and his staff for believing in me and wearing the Cherry and White every Saturday with pride,” Morris wrote. “To my teammates and my closest friends: It is the people that make the place, and you guys are what truly made my experience special. I have always felt that goals and accomplishments are less meaningful without relationships to share them with, and the past few years at Temple are a testament to that belief. With one year of my eligibility left, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Morris joined Temple in 2020 when former head coach Rod Carey was still leading the team. He had his best year during the 2022 season when he finished with 10 tackles, but was injured for most of the 2023 season. Morris missed all but two games last season and finished with seven tackles in two games.

Morris was named a single-digit team captain this season, showing the leadership he provided for the Owls on and off the field. Morris played in 11 games and recorded 13 tackles and a fumble recovery as the starting nose guard. During his five seasons wearing the Cherry and White, Morris totaled 42 tackles and four tackles for loss.



Morris is now the fifth Owl to enter the portal in the last 48 hours and the second defensive starter to enter following linebacker Tyquan King who entered Tuesday night. He also represents the first single-digit to enter his name into the transfer portal.