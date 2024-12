RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

SEPTA is no stranger to challenges and setbacks. Assistant News Editor Nurbanu Sahin talks about the financial challenges they face, the multiple changes to its policies, the fare prices, and the government funding it will receive this year after ridership decreases stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Features Staff Writer Jadon George talks about SEPTA’s modernization plan as it faces multiple roadblocks.