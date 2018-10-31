Temple football equipment manager enters remission

Kane Ivers-Osthus is currently in a rehab center and closer to returning home after being diagnosed with Leukemia last month.

Assistant equipment manager Kane Ivers-Osthus (center) watches freshman quarterback Trad Beatty (right) run during the Owls' practice at Franklin Field on Penn's campus on Aug. 18. After Saturday's game against Villanova, the team learned Ivers-Osthus has been diagnosed with leukemia. | EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University’s football equipment manager is likely two weeks away from returning home after he was diagnosed with cancer last month, coach Geoff Collins said Tuesday.

Kane Ivers-Osthus, nicknamed “El Diablo,” announced on Twitter he was in remission on Oct. 17. He is currently in a rehab center to treat his Leukemia. The Owls were told of Ivers-Osthus diagnoses after the team’s 19-17 loss to Villanova on Sept. 1.

Ivers-Osthus is a 2016 sports management alumnus from the University of Florida, where he served as a student equipment manager for its football team for three seasons.

Ivers-Osthus joined Temple’s program in January 2017 as a graduate assistant during his final two years at Florida. Collins, who was the former defensive coordinator at the University of Florida, made Ivers-Osthus one of his first hires after coming to Temple in Dec. 2016. After a short time, Collins said Ivers-Osthus earned a full-time position as Assistant Equipment Manager.

To support Ivers-Osthus, Temple will be hold a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Nov. 12 at Edberg-Olson Hall.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to Ivers-Osthus’ treatment raised $50,400 as of Tuesday. Staff of Temple’s athletic programs, like Collins, Athletic Director Patrick Kraft, defensive line coach Jim Panagos, donated to the page.

Adam Sloate

Adam can be reached at adam.sloate@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

