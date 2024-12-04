Tyquan King enters transfer portal

King led the Owls in tackles this past season with 111, becoming the first Temple player since 2015 to record 100 tackles in a season.

Temple linebacker Tyquan King has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media Tuesday evening. King spent one season with the Owls after transferring in from East Carolina during the offseason.

“Temple University, thank you for providing me with this opportunity, it was a blessing,” King wrote. “After talking over with my family I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.”

King became the first Owl to record more than 100 tackles in a single season since 2015 when current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich had 138. He finished the season as the team leader in total tackles with 111. The redshirt junior was named to the American Athletic Conference First Team.

King made his Temple debut in the season opener against Oklahoma on Aug. 30 and earned a full-time starting position in week four against Utah State on Sept. 21. He recorded a season-high 15 tackles against UConn on Oct. 5 and led the team in tackles in seven games.

King will have one year of eligibility remaining and is the fourth Owl to enter the portal after cornerback Jaylen Lewis and tight end Landon Morris entered Monday night.