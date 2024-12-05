Jamel Johnson enters transfer portal

The cornerback played just one season with the Owls after transferring in from Charleston Southern.

Temple cornerback Jamel Johnson has entered the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on his social media. Johnson played one season for Temple after transferring in after two seasons at Charleston Southern.

During his final season with the Buccaneers in 2023, Johnson finished with 47 tackles and a forced fumble. he entered the transfer portal after the season and joined a retooled Temple secondary with cornerbacks Torey Richardson and Jaylen Lewis and safety Andreas Keaton.

Johnson became one of Temple’s better cornerbacks in 2024, helping a unit that gave up 192 passing yards per game which ranked fourth-best in the American Athletic Conference. He recorded 47 tackles while snagging two interceptions and forcing a fumble in his sole season with the Owls.



Johnson is now the fourth defensive player to enter the transfer portal. Lewis, linebacker Tyquan King and defensive tackle Demerick Morris have all entered the portal this past week. He is also the sixth Temple player to enter the transfer portal since the season ended last week.