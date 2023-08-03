Temple appoints new dean of the College of Science and Technology

After a national search, Temple has tapped Miguel Mostafá to serve as dean of the College of Science and Technology, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in a message to the Temple community Thursday.

Mostafá, who currently serves as associate dean for research and innovation at the Eberly College of Science at Penn State, will assume the position on Oct. 1.

“Throughout his career, Miguel has infused innovation, collaboration and inclusivity into his teaching and research,” Mandel wrote in the announcement. “His vision and expertise will have a significant positive impact at the College of Science and Technology and Temple University.”

Prior to Penn State, Mostafá spent a combined seven years as a faculty member at Colorado State University and the University of Utah.

Mostafá has a Ph.D. in physics and a Master of Science in nuclear engineering. He has made various contributions to high-energy and multimessenger astrophysics, including writing 11 research papers. Mostafá has also led Penn State’s Astrophysical Multimessenger Observatory Network project, a collaborative program with several national and international laboratories seeking to analyze high-energy signals in real time.

Mostafá is also involved with STEM diversity organizations, like the National Society of Black Physicists and the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science.

“I have been consistently inspired by Temple’s dedication to teaching, research, service and outreach,” Mostafá wrote in the announcement. “I’m looking forward to joining this wonderful community in October.”

The current dean, Michael Klein, who stepped down to pursue research, will continue to serve in the position until Mostafá assumes the role in October.