Remember, honor Jenna’s life

The Editorial Board encourages students to donate to Jenna’s Blessing Bags to honor her life.

As Joshua Hupperterz stands trial for the murder of Jenna Burleigh this week, The Temple News’ editorial board encourages the Temple community to take time to remember Burleigh’s life.

Her friends and family will be collecting donations throughout the month for Jenna’s Blessings Bags Foundation, an organization that provides blankets, toiletries and other necessities to people experiencing homelessness.

We encourage students to donate to this drive to honor Burleigh’s life.

Burleigh’s parents started the organization after their daughter’s death in August 2017 because of her passion for activism and helping others. Burleigh frequently used to own money to give out supplies to people experiencing homelessness.

The Temple News has extensively covered the trial to keep our readers informed, but it is important that we also encourage readers to remember the person who isn’t in the courtroom and whose life was tragically cut short.

Burleigh was only a member of the Temple community for a short time, but her positive, kind-hearted energy remains through the efforts of her friends and family and our community.

The fundraiser will take place in the Student Center atrium on Wednesday and on Jan. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.