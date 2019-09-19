American Athletic Conference honors Temple athletes

Football’s Harrison Hand and Lukas Fernandes of men’s soccer are among the players honored by the Conference.

The American Athletic Conference announced weekly honors on Monday. Five Temple student-athletes were recognized by the Conference for their performances in the week ending Sept. 16.



Temple football junior cornerback Harrison Hand was named the Defensive Player of the Week. Hand recorded 10 tackles, a team high, and one interception in the Owls’ 20-17 win over the University of Maryland on Sept. 14.



“It’s a blessing that I was recognized,” Hand said after practice on Tuesday. “But it goes to my D-line, and the linebackers. The whole defense is doing their job.”



Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Jadan Blue and senior forward Lukas Fernandes, of men’s soccer, were named to the AAC Honor Roll as one of the top five athletes in their sport this week.



Blue had 5 receptions for 132 yards, including a momentum-shifting 79-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to put Temple up 13-9 against Maryland. Blue led the team in receiving yards.



Fernandes received his weekly honors for scoring 2 goals — known in soccer as a “brace” — for a total of four points on Sept. 13 against Lafayette University. Fernandes’ four points tied his career-high total for a single game, and his eight shots were a team-high for the contest. Fernandes recorded five shots on goal in the Owls’ 1-0 win against the University of Delaware on Tuesday.



Fernandes and the men’s soccer team will be in action against Penn at Rhodes Field at 7 p.m. on Saturday.



Volleyball and women’s soccer players were also honored this week.



Temple volleyball sophomore setter Tyler Lindgren was named to the Honor Roll after winning Most Valuable Player at the Cherry and White Challenge on Sept. 14-15.



Temple women’s soccer senior goalkeeper Morgan Basileo made 17 saves in two games during the week and leads the AAC in saves and saves per game.



Women’s soccer will play Penn on Sunday at 6 p.m.



Temple volleyball will face and Villanova on Thursday and Princeton University on Friday. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 pm at Villanova’s Jake Nevin Field House.



Temple football will play the University of Buffalo on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

