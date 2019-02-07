AAC releases 2019 Temple football schedule

The Owls will open their season at home against Bucknell University on Aug. 31 at Lincoln Financial Field for Rod Carey’s first game as the Temple head coach.

The American Athletic Conference released Temple University’s official 2019 football schedule on Thursday morning, including matchups with Maryland and Georgia Tech.



Temple is playing four nonconference and eight conference opponent in its 12-game schedule.



Rod Carey will coach his first game on Aug. 31 when the Owls host Bucknell University.



Four of the Owls first six games will be played at Lincoln Financial Field. In total Temple plays seven home games next season, with visits from reigning conference division champions Central Florida and Memphis.



The University of Maryland, the University at Buffalo and Georgia Tech are Temple’s three other non-conference opponents. The Owls face Maryland and Buffalo for the second consecutive year. Last season, Temple beat Maryland on the road 35-14 on Sept 15, but lost at home to Buffalo 36-29 on Sept. 8.



The Owls will host Maryland on Sept.14 and travel to Buffalo on Sept. 21.



Former Temple coach Geoff Collins travels to Philadelphia on Sept. 28 when Temple plays Georgia Tech. Collins led the Owls’ to an 8-5 record in the 2018 season, but took the job as Georgia Tech’s head coach on Dec. 7. Temple players are looking forward to the matchup with their previous coach, redshirt junior quarterback Anthony Russo told The Temple News in January.



The Owls travel to Greenville, North Carolina on Oct. 3 to open conference play against East Carolina. This will be one of two Thursday road games –– Nov. 7 against South Florida – being televised on ESPN.



After the first two games of the season, the Owls’ won’t play back-to-back home or road games.



Temple played seven opponents — Maryland, Buffalo, East Carolina, UCF, USF, Cincinnati, and Connecticut — during the 2018 season. The Owls’ went 5-2 against those teams, with the losses coming to Buffalo and UCF.



FULL SCHEDULE



Aug. 31 vs. Bucknell

Sept. 14 vs Maryland

Sept. 21 at Buffalo

Sept. 29 vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 3 at ECU

Oct. 12 vs. Memphis

Oct. 19 at SMU

Oct. 26 vs. UCF

Nov. 7 at USF

Nov. 16 vs. Tulane

Nov. 23 at Cincinnati

Nov. 30 vs. UConn

https://twitter.com/american_fb/status/1093546384157040641?s=21

