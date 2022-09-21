AAC releases Temple’s 2022 basketball schedule

Temple University men’s and women’s basketball kick off their seasons on Nov. 7.

Temple University men’s basketball will be competing in 28 nationally televised games while women’s basketball will play in 23 nationally televised games, according to the newly released American Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball schedules.

Here is an overview of both teams’ games for the 2022-2023 season.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s team begins the season with 13 non-conference games including a Nov. 11 home game on ESPNU against Villanova University and a trip to Barclay’s Center in New York for the Empire Classic on Nov. 21 through Nov. 22.

The Empire Classic features games against St. John’s University and either University of Richmond or Syracuse University. On Nov. 18, Temple faces Rutgers University at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Temple plays their annual “City-Six” games against Villanova, Saint Joseph’s University on Dec. 6, the University of Pennsylvania on Dec. 10, Drexel University on Nov. 27 and La Salle University on Nov. 30. They also face off against Southeastern Conference opponents Vanderbilt University on Nov. 15 and Ole Miss on Dec. 17.

The Owls begin conference play on Dec. 28 at East Carolina University before traveling home for their first conference home game against the University of Cincinnati on Jan. 1.

In AAC play, the Owls have nine home games and nine away games on their 18-game slate. Their key home matchups include a game against the University of Memphis on Jan. 15, a matchup with the University of Houston on Feb. 5 and a game against the University of Central Florida on Mar. 2.

Key away games include games at Houston on Jan. 22 and at Southern Methodist University on Feb. 8.

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship begins on March 9 and goes through March 12 in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the release.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s team begins the season with 12 non-conference games including home matchups with Georgetown University on Nov. 12, Villanova on Nov. 20 and a game at St. John’s on Nov. 16.

The Owls, who will also be playing in the Liacouras Center this season, begin conference play on Dec. 30 in a home matchup with Memphis.

The women’s basketball schedule includes many back-to-back home games followed by back-to-back away games during conference play. All 16 of their AAC games will be nationally televised.

A key stretch of three games includes a home stand against Duquesne University on Dec. 16, Ole Miss on Dec. 21 and their first conference game against Memphis on Dec. 30.

The Owls enter 2023 with consecutive away games at the University of South Florida on Jan. 3 and at Cincinnati on Jan. 7. The game against South Florida will be played on ESPNU while the rest of the AAC games will be on ESPN+.

Another tough pair of games come on Feb. 4 and Feb. 8 at Houston and at East Carolina.

The women’s basketball AAC Tournament will be played Mar. 6 through Mar. 9 in Fort Worth, TX to cap off the season, per the release.