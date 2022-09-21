Temple students’ home robbed Tuesday night

Thirty-minutes later, an armed robbery on the 1700 Block of Diamond Street resulted in a stolen iPhone and $100.

An armed man robbed a Temple University student’s home on North Sydenham Street near Jefferson last night, stealing multiple laptops, wallets and an Xbox before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The man followed the student into his home with a gun, wrote Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson, in an email to The Temple News.

Students in the apartment at the time called 911 and the Temple Police and Philadelphia Police departments both responded, Orbanek wrote.

Thirty-minutes after the home invasion, three men, one of whom was described to be armed with a knife, stole an iPhone and $100 on the 17th and Diamond Streets. Both Temple and Philadelphia police responded to the incident, which did not involve a Temple student.

The men involved in both incidents have not been identified.