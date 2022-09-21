September 21: Can Temple field hockey continue their success?

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple University field hockey is 7-1 and ranked No. 24 in the latest National Coaches Poll. The team is off to their best start since 1985, but what is fueling their success? The Temple News Field Hockey Beat Reporter Johnny Zawislak joins Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds to discuss the team’s great start to the season.

Temple University’s fall sports are well underway, and The Temple News Sports Editor Nick Gangewere and Javon Edmonds recap this week in Temple athletics with a weekly roundup.