Alpha Tau Omega hosts holiday fundraiser and toy drive

Event proceeds will benefit the Columbia North YMCA and Temple University’s A Moment of Magic student organization.

Alpha Tau Omega hosted a holiday fundraiser and toy drive on Thursday evening which collected $400 and 40 toys.

The funds will benefit the Columbia North YMCA on Broad Street near Jefferson, while the toys will benefit Temple University’s A Moment of Magic chapter, a student organization where members dress up as princesses and other fictional characters to visit children’s hospitals.

The fundraiser took place at the ATO fraternity house at 15th and Jefferson streets from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. City View Pizza and Maxi’s also donated pizza to the event, while Martin’s Quality Meats and Sausages contributed 60 pounds of sausage. Event attendees filled up on $5 plates of food, and enjoyed complimentary beverages like hot chocolate.

Ben Rossano, a sophomore political science major and ATO’s philanthropy chair, organized the event. He said his goal as philanthropy chair is to give back near Main Campus.

drive2 Junior marketing major Collin Green (left), senior marketing major Zachary Henning (center) and sophomore Chris Bilianis (right) grill sausages at Alpha Tau Omega's holiday fundraiser and toy drive on Thursday night. | CARLEE CUNNINGHAM / THE TEMPLE NEWS drive2-3 Alpha Tau Omega collected 40 toys during Thursday night's fundraised that will be donated to Temple University's chapter of student organization A Moment of Magic. | CARLEE CUNNINGHAM / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“We’re actually going to start teaming up a lot with the local YMCA…and working a lot with them to see the improvements in the North Philadelphia community,” Rossano said.

Senior marketing major Zachary Henning grilled food during the fundraiser. Henning said he hopes events like the fundraiser will change the way fraternities and sororities raise money.

“I really want to see a new-found appreciation for philanthropy events,” Henning said. “I think it could be more fun. Good food, good times, good music.”

ATO hosts a signature fundraising event each Fall and Spring semester, but has recently lost momentum, Henning said. Rossano said he’s trying to get the events off the ground again with unique fundraising ideas.

“That’s really important to give back to your local community,” Rossano said. “To take that bad light that some people see of Greek life and open our doors to not only the Temple community, but also the residents of North Philadelphia.”