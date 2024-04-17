April 17: Cherry and White Recap

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple Football just played the annual Cherry and White game which presented some insight into how the next season will go. With 43 new players on the roster, certain positions have introduced promising talent. Women’s Lacrosse has secured their spot in the AAC tournament with a decisive victory against Cincinnati. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Ryan Mack, and Jaison Nieves.