April 17: Cherry and White Recap

Temple Football just played the annual Cherry and White game which presented some insight into how the next season will go. With 43 new players on the roster, certain positions have introduced promising talent. Women’s Lacrosse has secured their spot in the AAC tournament with a decisive victory against Cincinnati. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Ryan Mack, and Jaison Nieves.
Declan Landis
Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
