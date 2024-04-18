Jordan Riley enters transfer portal

Temple Men’s Basketball guard Jordan Riley will enter the transfer portal, On3 reported earlier today. Riley will also pursue being picked in this year’s NBA Draft, which will take place at the end of June.

Riley transferred to Temple from Georgetown ahead of head coach Adam Fisher’s first season on North Broad Street. Riley played in 25 games for the Hoyas but sought greener pastures after two years in Washington, D.C.

Last season, Riley became an integral part of Temple’s lineup, starting 29 of his 33 games while averaging nearly 12 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field. He was the team’s second-leading scorer behind guard Hysier Miller, who also entered the portal on April 1.

The senior will have one more year of eligibility as an undergraduate and could opt for another year as a graduate student.

Temple has just six players from the 2023-24 team left on the roster, and the team will bring in freshmen Aiden Tobiason and Dillon Battie this summer. However, the Owls will need to make moves in the transfer portal in the next few months in order to fill out their roster and compete in the American Athletic Conference next season.