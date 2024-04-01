Hysier Miller enters transfer portal

The Temple Men’s Basketball guard led the Owls in scoring last season and helped lead them to the American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

Temple Men’s Basketball guard Hysier Miller will enter the transfer portal, Owlscoop.com reported Monday morning. Miller also entered the portal last season before opting to return to North Broad for the 2023-24 season.

The Philadelphia native and Neumann Goretti High School alumnus spent three seasons in the Cherry and White and led the Owls in assists during the 2022-23 season. Miller’s role expanded with new head coach Adam Fisher, leading Temple with 15.9 points and four assists per game.

Miller’s biggest contribution was in the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. He helped guide the Owls on a magical run to the AAC championship game, winning four games in four days before falling to UAB in the title game on March 17. He broke the record for most points scored in the tournament’s history with 96 during the stretch.

Miller is now the fourth Owl to enter the transfer portal following the end of the season. Guard Deuce Roberts, forward Taj Thweatt and center Emmanuel Okpomo all entered the transfer portal last month.