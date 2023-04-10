Hysier Miller returning to Temple

After entering the transfer portal on March 15, guard Hysier Miller will return to Temple as head coach Adam Fisher’s first addition to the roster.

Guard Hysier Miller will remove his name from the transfer portal and return to Temple, he announced on Twitter Monday morning.

Miller was one of six players to enter the transfer portal after former head coach Aaron McKie stepped down just days following the Owls’ blowout loss to Cincinnati in the second round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

“I would like to thank all the people at Temple University, Owl fans, and my teammates who have supported me over the last two years,” Miller wrote. “With that being said, I am coming back for my junior year! I believe in Coach Fisher’s vision and plan for me.”

Last season, Miller started in all 32 games, averaging 8.6 points and a team-high 3.8 assists per game. He also led the Owls in minutes per game, averaging 32.7.

The junior guard played at Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia. Miller’s return is the first addition to the roster for new head coach Adam Fisher, who promised to retain former Temple players in the transfer portal.

Both Miller and Fisher were seen embracing and shaking hands during Temple Football’s Cherry and White game Saturday.

“We have some unfinished business to take care of,” Miller wrote. “No place like home! Love Owl Nation!”