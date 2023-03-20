Damian Dunn enters transfer portal

Temple guard Damian Dunn played four seasons for the Owls and hit the 1,000-point mark this past season.

Guard Damian Dunn has entered the transfer portal, he tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Dunn averaged 15.3 points per game during the 2022-23 season for the Owls, and started in 20 games. During his four seasons at Temple, the redshirt sophomore started in 58 games while averaging nearly 15 points and four rebounds per game.

This past season, Dunn was named to the Preseason First-Team All-Conference and finished the season as a Third-Team All-Conference member. Last season Dunn was named First-Team All-Big 5 and Second-Team All-Conference.

Dunn will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He will be eligible to play immediately with a new school.

Dunn joins guards Khalif Battle and Hysier Miller and forwards Zach Hicks, Nick Jourdain and Jamille Reynolds in the transfer portal.