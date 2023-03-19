Four people shot on Diamond Street near football practice facility

None of the victims were Temple Students.

19 March 2023 Crime, Featured
The shooting took place right outside Apex on Diamond Apartments, a student apartment building. | FILE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Four people were shot near 10th and Diamond Streets early Sunday morning, just outside Apex on Diamond Apartments and  Edberg-Olson Hall, Temple Football’s practice facility.

Just before 3 a.m., both the Philadelphia Police Department and the Temple University Police Department responded to calls of a shooting. A TUalert was issued around the same time.

The university believes that the altercation may have started in The Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge when an individual was kicked out by a security officer, wrote Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson, in a statement to The Temple News. The conflict then continued outside and escalated to gunfire. The individual was shot along with three others, none of which were Temple students.

PPD is leading the ongoing investigation.

Oliver Sabo

Oliver can be reached at oliver.sabo@temple.edu. Follow Oliver on Twitter @oliversabo20.

