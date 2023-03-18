Temple blown out by No. 16 Yale

Temple Lacrosse dropped its second-straight game after a 16-5 loss to Yale, falling to 0-7 against ranked teams in the last two seasons.

Temple Lacrosse fell to 5-4 on the season after its 16-5 loss to No. 16 Yale on March 18. JOSHUA CRELLIN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple Lacrosse (5-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) fell to No. 16 Yale University (6-2, 1-0 Ivy League) 16-5 Saturday afternoon at Reese Stadium to close out its non-conference schedule. The Bulldogs forced 18 turnovers and scored seven first-quarter goals to take an early lead. Temple’s struggles to defeat a top 25 opponent in the country continued, as the Owls are now 0-7 against ranked opponents in the last two years. 

KEY PLAYS

  • Yale got on the board right away with goals coming from midfielders Payton Vaughn and Bella Saviano, both on free position shots. The Owls found themselves down 2-0 for the second straight game.
  • Temple midfielder Maeve Tobin answered back with a goal of her own just 50 seconds after Saviano’s, to cut the Bulldog’s lead to one. Yale went on to score six unanswered goals for an 8-1 lead at the 11-minute and 51-second mark of the second quarter.
  • The Bulldogs would go on to outscore the Owls 3-1 the rest of the second quarter with two goals coming from Bulldogs’ attacker Bri Carrasquillo, which helped Yale take an 11-2 lead into halftime.
  • Yale picked up right where they left off in the second half, outscoring Temple 5-3 with two of the goals coming from Yale attacker Olivia Penoyer.

THE NUMBERS

  • Temple finished with 10 shots on goal, while Yale had a polarizing 27 shots on goal.
  • Temple earned assists on four of their goals, while Yale assisted on eight of their 16 goals.
  • Temple midfielder Belle Mastropietro’s goal gave her a team-high 23 goals on the season. 
  • Carrasquillo finished the matchup with a game-high four goals, elevating her total to 11 on the season. 

ON TAP

The Owls will look to bounce back when they return to North Broad to take on a new foe in the American Athletic Conference in No. 7 James Madison University (8-1, 1-0 AAC) on March 25 at 12 p.m. to open conference play.

