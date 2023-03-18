Temple blown out by No. 16 Yale

Temple Lacrosse dropped its second-straight game after a 16-5 loss to Yale, falling to 0-7 against ranked teams in the last two seasons.

Temple Lacrosse (5-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) fell to No. 16 Yale University (6-2, 1-0 Ivy League) 16-5 Saturday afternoon at Reese Stadium to close out its non-conference schedule. The Bulldogs forced 18 turnovers and scored seven first-quarter goals to take an early lead. Temple’s struggles to defeat a top 25 opponent in the country continued, as the Owls are now 0-7 against ranked opponents in the last two years.

KEY PLAYS

Yale got on the board right away with goals coming from midfielders Payton Vaughn and Bella Saviano, both on free position shots. The Owls found themselves down 2-0 for the second straight game.

Temple midfielder Maeve Tobin answered back with a goal of her own just 50 seconds after Saviano’s, to cut the Bulldog’s lead to one. Yale went on to score six unanswered goals for an 8-1 lead at the 11-minute and 51-second mark of the second quarter.

The Bulldogs would go on to outscore the Owls 3-1 the rest of the second quarter with two goals coming from Bulldogs’ attacker Bri Carrasquillo, which helped Yale take an 11-2 lead into halftime.

Yale picked up right where they left off in the second half, outscoring Temple 5-3 with two of the goals coming from Yale attacker Olivia Penoyer.

THE NUMBERS

Temple finished with 10 shots on goal, while Yale had a polarizing 27 shots on goal.

Temple earned assists on four of their goals, while Yale assisted on eight of their 16 goals.

Temple midfielder Belle Mastropietro’s goal gave her a team-high 23 goals on the season.

Carrasquillo finished the matchup with a game-high four goals, elevating her total to 11 on the season.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to bounce back when they return to North Broad to take on a new foe in the American Athletic Conference in No. 7 James Madison University (8-1, 1-0 AAC) on March 25 at 12 p.m. to open conference play.