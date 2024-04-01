Temple Athletics announces partnership with Van Wagner

The deal will take effect during the next academic year and provide the program guidance on NIL opportunities.

Temple Athletics announced the program will be partnering with Van Wagner, a collegiate athletics marketing agency, aimed at providing guidance to student athletes on NIL opportunities, according to a press release.

Van Wagner works with programs like Saint Joseph’s and the Coastal Athletic Association to handle naming rights, sponsorship sales, partnerships and other advertising responsibilities. This partnership will take the place of Temple’s previous relationship with Learfield.

“We went through an exhaustive evaluation process, examining proposals from different firms, Van Wagner distinguished itself with a comprehensive plan to help continue to grow the Temple brand on a local, regional and national stage,” wrote Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson in the statement. “I want to thank our partner, Dan Gale and his team at LEONA, for their guidance as a trusted consultant through this process.”

Temple has struggled in the NIL space since it was introduced during the Summer of 2021, but this could signal that the program is refocusing on the issue. According to the statement, Van Wagner will “build new opportunities for Temple Athletics and for corporate sponsors and media partners, while also expanding upon existing collaborations.”

The partnership will also attempt to form new business relationships by focusing on maximizing multimedia rights and improving fan engagement.

“We are extremely proud to launch our partnership with Temple University Athletics,” wrote Mike Palasi, president of Van Wagner College. “As Philadelphia’s premier public university, with a vibrant community of approximately 30,000 students and a storied legacy of athletic accomplishments, Temple presents tremendous opportunities for corporate and brand engagement.”

The partnership will begin before next school year and was listed as a “multi-year” agreement.