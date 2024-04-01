Study Session: Pro Day Takeaways

Temple Football hosted its annual Pro Day earlier this week, and several players may have boosted their draft stock. What were the biggest headlines out of the event?

Temple Football hosted its annual Pro Day on March 25, providing an opportunity for 12 former Owls to prove their worth to 25 NFL scouts. All entered with professional football dreams, but only a few left closer to that goal.

Scouts and families covered the sidelines of the STAR Complex field, watching the players complete the athletic and positional skills tests. While some felt nervous, like former linebacker Layton Jordan, others felt good about their Monday afternoon display.

“You grind so hard that you can’t come out and fold,” Jordan said. “It’s just being passionate about the work that you put in leading up to this day — that’s Temple TUFF. Don’t lose sight of what you’ve got going on.”

Four players made an especially strong statement about why they should play at the next level. One player may have even solidified his chance to become Temple’s first draft pick in four years.

Here are the standout winners from Monday’s annual Pro Day.

OLB LAYTON JORDAN

Jordan had a strong 2022 season. He switched from defensive lineman to an edge rusher and found the perfect formula for his game. He earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference, picking up nine sacks, nearly 19 tackles for a loss and three touchdowns.

Then, he took a discernible step back in 2023, finishing with two sacks and three tackles for a loss as a depth piece. Jordan often dropped back in coverage instead of rushing the passer in defensive coordinator Everett Withers’ defense, and Jordan struggled to keep up at times.

That seemed to change during Pro Day. Jordan’s agent had him work out as a linebacker rather than a defensive tackle, and the move paid off. Jordan looked fluid, changing direction with ease after putting up decent numbers in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump.

Jordan may not be NFL-bound right away, but he boosted his stock by looking more versatile at Pro Day. Teams could take a flier on him for his athleticism and how easily he rushes the passer.

LB YVANDY RIGBY

Rigby was a sleeper pick to break out at Pro Day because of his platoon mate’s success — more on that later — and he rose to the occasion. He performed well during the linebacker drills but really made his case before the positional work.

The linebacker ran a 4.62-second 40, which would’ve been top-10 among his position at the year’s NFL Combine. He is undersized, standing at six feet and 239 pounds, but he can be a speedy defender and cover ground.

Rigby finished third in the AAC in tackles per game, but he battled injuries throughout the season, which could be a red flag at the next level. However, Rigby’s speed and IQ could make him a valuable asset for a team.

TE DAVID MARTIN-ROBINSON

Martin-Robinson had a strong campaign this season, finishing top-20 in the conference in receptions and both total and average yards. He earned second team All-AAC and broke the school record for most catches by a tight end.

Anyone with questions about his accomplishments got their answers on Monday. Martin-Robinson looked fast and agile, running crisp routes and snagging every pass.

“I wanted to physically lean out, kinda recomposition a little bit,” Martin-Robinson said. “[I wanted to] sharpen up getting in and out of my breaks and run and jump as fast as I can.”

He certainly ran fast. Martin-Robinson would’ve broken the top-10 in the NFL Combine 40-yard dashes by tight ends had he participated. He also registered a vertical jump higher than 35 inches, which was solid among other tight ends.

Martin-Robinson has a chance at earning a camp invite this summer, but he may have a lot to prove before getting his chance. However, he has the tools to be successful in professional football.

LB JORDAN MAGEE

Jordan Magee was a legitimate NFL prospect before stepping on the turf Monday afternoon.

The linebacker attended the NFL Combine earlier in March and lept onto draft boards. He ran a 4.55-second 40, one of the best in the event, and showed what he could do at his position on North Broad Street.

“Just showing the scouts I’m ready to compete,” Magee said. “I didn’t plan on doing any positional work; the only thing I was going to do was [20-yard] shuttles. The Eagles’ linebacker coach came to me and said, ‘Could you do positional work?’ I decided to do positional work to show them I love to compete.”

Magee thrived in those drills. Every move looked smoother than the last, and several scouts talked to him about his showing, Magee said. He looked quick in the shuttle drills despite still battling back from surgery this offseason.

His performances put Magee on several teams’ radars, including the New England Patriots, who asked him to work out separately, and the Eagles.

The former single-digit has the opportunity to be Temple’s first NFL pick since four players were selected in the 2020 Draft, but he has plenty of work ahead. He has meetings set up with several teams before night one of the draft on April 25.

“It’s a dream come true,” Magee said. “I haven’t done anything yet. Still gotta get drafted, still have to make it through rookie mini-camp, still gotta make a 53-man roster, but I’m just gonna continue to work.”