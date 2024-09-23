Aramark workers initiate strike at Philadelphia Sports Complex

Workers at Lincoln Financial Field, where Temple Football plays its home games, approved of the strike at the beginning of September after 84% of members voted yes on a strike vote.

Aramark food and beverage workers will initiate a strike at the Philadelphia Sports Complex stadiums on Monday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sunday night.

Workers at Lincoln Financial Field, where Temple Football plays its home games, approved of the strike at the beginning of September after 84% of members voted yes on a strike vote. Temple plays Army at the Linc on Thursday night.

The union’s contract expired in March and they have been fighting for sustainable wages and more benefits for Aramark’s workers. Workers are also fighting for everyone at the three stadiums to be under one contract. Each stadium pay currently varies on which stadium the worker is at, and the union is pushing for one contract and the same benefits across all three.

Aramark employees will not show up to work Monday morning and instead will picket outside of the three South Philadelphia stadiums. All three stadiums are home to numerous events this week, including a Temple Football game and the Phillies series against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park from Monday to Wednesday.