Argument at McDonald’s misreported as robbery

The argument occurred at around 12:15 p.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot on Broad Street near Diamond.

Campus Safety Services misalerted members of the Temple community that an armed robbery occurred in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Broad Street near Diamond at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

“This was a disturbance among people who knew each other and not a robbery,” Leone wrote.

Campus Safety Services issued the alert for the armed robbery after receiving reports from people in the parking lot that a man threatened them at knifepoint and stole their property. However, Campus Safety Services determined these reports were false after reviewing video footage of the incident. The incident showed people sitting in a car and having an argument before one man left, not that property was stolen, Leone wrote.

“We try to get the alerts out as quickly as possible with enough information supporting the call,” Leone wrote. “Unfortunately, it took more time to get all the details and the alert was sent.”