Anders shines at Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate

Temple University men’s golf had its best team performance this season at the event in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Temple University men’s golf recorded their best team performance this season, placing sixth in a 16-team field at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Monday and Tuesday.

Senior team captain Dawson Anders had a strong showing. He started out Monday’s preliminary round with a two-over 72 followed by a three-over 73 in the afternoon. Anders shot well in the third round Tuesday morning, securing six birdies and finishing three shots under par for a 67. Anders tied for third among individuals.

“He was swinging the club really well,” said head coach Brian Quinn. “This is a huge confidence boost for him.”

Senior Peter Bradbeer scored a two-over 72 in the first round. He recorded a three-over 73 the next round and a seven-over 77 in the third round. Bradbeer finished the tournament tied for 29th.

Junior Conor McGrath started slow out the gate, shooting 13 over par for an 83 Monday morning. He improved from there and scored a six-over 76 in the second round and collected six birdies for a three-under 67 in the third round. McGrath finished the tournament tied for 45th.

Junior Buddy Hansen secured a 10-over 80 in the first round. He scored a two-over 72 the next round and a four-over 74 in the third round. Hansen finished the tournament tied for 45th.

Sophomore Graham Chase began the outing three shots over-par for a 73 in the first round. He followed up with a six-over 76 in the second round and a nine-over 79 in the third. Chase finished the tournament tied for 54th.

The Owls had a three-week break in between this tournament and their last, which helped the team more than it hurt them because the recent stretch of nice weather allowed them to get more practice, Quinn said.

“But on the negative side, once you get into a rhythm of playing tournaments and then you’re shut down for three weeks, it’s tough to get back in the groove real quick,” Quinn said.

The Owls’ next outing will be a quick turnaround, as they’ll travel to Ellington, Connecticut to participate in the three-day Connecticut Cup starting on April 1.