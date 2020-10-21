Ari Goldstein sentenced up to seven years in prison

The former president of Temple’s chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi was found guilty of sexual assault earlier this year.

Ari Goldstein, the former president of Temple University’s chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi, was sentenced to 3.5 to seven years in state prison on Wednesday for attempting to sexually assault a Temple student in 2018, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Goldstein will have to register for life as a sex offender, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

On Feb. 18, Goldstein was found guilty of attempted sexual assault, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault of the survivor.

In February 2018, Goldstein invited the survivor to smoke marijuana in a bedroom inside the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house formerly located on Broad Street near Norris. Pushing the survivor onto a couch, Goldstein forced her body onto his and thrust his crotch toward her face. The survivor was able to push Goldstein away and run out of the room, but had a bruise on her thigh the next day from Goldstein, The Temple News reported.

Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wynkoop said at trial the survivor did not immediately report these incidents because she was afraid of losing her friendship with other members of the AEPi fraternity, The Temple News reported.

Goldstein was initially arrested on sexual assault-related charges in May 2018, one month after Temple suspended AEPi from campus.

Goldstein’s trial began on Feb. 11, and he was taken to the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility after the jury delivered their verdict on Feb. 18.