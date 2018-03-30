AEPi social privileges suspended amid university investigation

Temple suspended the social privileges for the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on Thursday.

The university is currently investigating the fraternity for “potential violations,” but could not comment on details of its investigation while it is ongoing, wrote Chris Carey, the senior associate dean of students, in an email to The Temple News on Friday.

An email sent by Temple’s Panhellenic Council to presidents of all Panhellenic sororities on campus that was obtained anonymously by The Temple News said the council will no longer associate with the fraternity “in the face of allegations and threats to risk management,” the email reads.

“Collectively as a council, we must enact this statement and encourage the women and men affected to file a report to Student Conduct,” the email said.

Laura Eckel, the faculty adviser for the Panhellenic Council, confirmed that the council sent an email on Thursday to its members detailing the fraternity’s alleged “social event violations,” but could not discuss the details of the allegations while the investigation into the fraternity is ongoing.

The author of the email and Temple’s Panhellenic Council President Rose McBride could not be reached for comment.

Jonathan Pierce, a spokesperson for AEPi’s headquarters, said it is cooperating with the university in its investigation.

Pierce said the headquarters has not seen “official allegations,” but received a copy of the email from Temple’s Panhellenic Council.

An anonymous student told The Temple News that a female student was allegedly “drugged” at a social event at the fraternity’s house on Wednesday.

“The allegations, if they are true, they are deplorable,” Pierce said. “We will take very strong action against them. We also believe in innocent before proven guilty.”

Pierce said if the allegations are true, then the members responsible could be expelled from the fraternity.

Temple Police could not be reached for comment.