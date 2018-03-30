Report: Quinton Rose to declare for NBA Draft

Sophomore guard Quinton Rose will declare for the 2018 NBA Draft in June, but he will not hire an agent, ESPN reported.

By not hiring an agent, Rose has the option to return to Temple if he withdraws his name from the draft by June 11. Graduating senior forward Obi Enechionyia entered his name into the 2017 NBA Draft last year without hiring an agent then removed his name from consideration.

Rose said he’d have to become a projected mid-first round pick to remain in the draft. ESPN currently ranks him as the 20th-best sophomore NBA prospect.

Rose told ESPN he will attend the NBA combine from May 16-20 if he receives an invitation. The 6-foot-8-inch guard from Rochester, New York, led Temple with 14.9 points per game last season and improved his 3-point percentage from 29.6 percent as a freshman to 34.5 percent as a sophomore. He earned American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention after the season.

Lavoy Allen is the most recent Temple player to be selected in the NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the 50th pick in 2011.

The 2018 NBA Draft will be held on June 21 in Chicago.