Man robs 7-Eleven on Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Temple University Police issued a TUalert early Sunday morning after a man stole a tobacco product from the 7-Eleven on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 15th and threatened the cashier with a handgun, police said.



The cashier confronted the man after he walked out without paying for the item around 4 a.m., said Charlie Leone, executive director of Campus Safety Services. The man then pointed a handgun at the cashier and fled the scene, according to Philadelphia Police.



No one was injured during the incident. Police are reviewing the store’s cameras and surveillance from businesses in the area in the area to identify the man, Leone said. Police described him as a man in his 20s with a thin build and dreadlocks, wearing all black clothing.



The investigation is ongoing under the Central Detectives Division of PPD.

