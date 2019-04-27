Armstead, Dogbe selected in final rounds of NFL Draft

Former Temple University football standouts Ryquell Armstead and Michael Dogbe heard their names called in this year’s NFL Draft on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. The former running back and defensive lineman were the second and

Former Temple University football standouts Ryquell Armstead and Michael Dogbe heard their names called in this year’s NFL Draft on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.



The former running back and defensive lineman were the second and third Temple players picked in the 2019 NFL Draft, joining former cornerback Rock Ya-Sin who was drafted in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts.



Armstead, who is Temple’s fourth all-time rushing yards leader, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round with the 140th overall pick. He became the first Temple running back to get drafted since 2012.



Dogbe will join former Owls defensive lineman Haason Reddick on the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals took Dogbe with the 249th overall pick in the seventh round on Saturday. Reddick was selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia.



This marks the third time in the last four years that three former Owls were selected in the NFL Draft and the eighth time in program history.



Delvon Randall and Ventell Bryant were not drafted and are expected to be signed by an NFL team as undrafted free agents.

