Arrest made in Zaire Williams shooting death

Philadelphia Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of former Temple University football running back Zaire Williams, Philadelphia Police confirmed to The Temple News Monday.

Police identified and arrested Anthony Nieves, 22, on Friday morning. Nieves is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and other gun-related charges.

Nieves allegedly was in a physical fight with Williams and shot him in the head early on the morning of March 2. Police say Williams was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 4:38 a.m.

Williams played two seasons for the Owls at running back before transferring to the University of Maine and later finished his college football career at Westminster College.