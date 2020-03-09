Arrest made in Zaire Williams shooting death

Philadelphia police arrested Anthony Nieves on March 6.

09 March 2020 Crime, Football, News
Anthony Nieves, pictured in a mugshot, was charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime in connection to the shooting death of former Temple University football player Zaire Williams. | PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT / COURTESY

Philadelphia Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of former Temple University football running back Zaire Williams, Philadelphia Police confirmed to The Temple News Monday.

Police identified and arrested Anthony Nieves, 22, on Friday morning. Nieves is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and other gun-related charges. 

Nieves allegedly was in a physical fight with Williams and shot him in the head early on the morning of March 2. Police say Williams was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 4:38 a.m. 

Williams played two seasons for the Owls at running back before transferring to the University of Maine and later finished his college football career at Westminster College.

Jay Neemeyer

can be reached at jay.neemeyer@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*