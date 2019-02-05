Artist event group hosts Black History Month exhibit

TUNEWS_FEB22K19_29 KEENAN AUSTIN / THE TEMPLE NEWS TUNEWS_FEB22K19_20 KEENAN AUSTIN / THE TEMPLE NEWS TUNEWS_FEB22K19_15 KEENAN AUSTIN / THE TEMPLE NEWS TUNEWS_FEB22K19_11 KEENAN AUSTIN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

To kick off Black History Month, event group Nominal Artists hosted the Obsidian Art Show, which showcased the work of up-and-coming Black artists and musicians on First Friday. The gallery took place at Trolley Shop, a pop-up exhibit on Girard Avenue near 28th Street that is curated by the Fairmount Community Development Corporation.

Jazz and rap music filled the venue as attendees networked with like-minded creatives while supporting artwork and live music performances by local Black artists.

Maya Simone, a musician and senior Africology and African American studies major, said the show was “a safe place to express [artists] feelings and emotions.”

“It is very important for Black creatives to explore and have a safe place to network,” said Amira Barnes, a sophomore visual studies major.