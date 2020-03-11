Athletic institutions continue to monitor COVID-19

Temple Athletics has not indicated any changes at this time.

Updated March 11 at 3:24 p.m.

Athletic institutions around the country continue to take precautionary decisions amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Ivy League and Big West Conference announced changes on Tuesday, the Temple News reported.

At this time, Temple University Athletics has not released any statement. Temple football’s spring practices, which began Tuesday, are proceeding as normal. The lacrosse team has a game scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Villanova.

Villanova University announced that athletics will continue after making the decision on Wednesday to suspend in-person classes, CBS Philly reported. Spectators will not be permitted at Villanova home games, and the Wildcats’ softball game scheduled for 4 p.m. was cancelled, according to a tweet from Villanova Athletics. Temple lacrosse’s match at 7 p.m. is still on Temple Athletics’ schedule.

The Mid-American Conference released a statement Tuesday evening about its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The MAC tournaments have been closed to the general public and previously purchased tickets will be refunded or credited to next year’s tournament, the statement said. The MAC includes universities in Ohio, New York, Illinois and Michigan.

The Atlantic 10 Conference released a statement Wednesday morning regarding its men’s basketball tournament to be held in Brooklyn, New York. The conference will continue to monitor New York City and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection’s recommendations but currently plans to play the tournament as scheduled with no changes, the statement said. Temple University was an Atlantic-10 member until 2013. Philadelphia schools La Salle and Saint Joseph’s are current members of the conference.

Swarthmore College, approximately an hour from Main Campus, announced that spectators will not be admitted to an upcoming regular season Division III men’s basketball game against Whitworth University on Saturday, March 14.

The New England Small College Athletic Conference announced on its website that its leadership unanimously decided to cancel all spring 2020 conference competition beginning Wednesday.

The College Basketball Invitational, a tournament not overseen by the NCAA, has been cancelled, Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday.

Both the NCAA Tournament and National Invitation Tournament are scheduled but the situation is being actively monitored, Sports Illustrated further reported.

The Ivy League has cancelled all remaining spring sporting events, according to Harvard Athletics. The Ivy League had previously cancelled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine will issue an order requiring NCAA Tournament games in the state to be played without fans, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

