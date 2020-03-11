COVID-19 cases rise to 16 in Pennsylvania

Two of the cases have been confirmed, while 14 are presumed positive.

This story was updated at 4:50 p.m. on March 11.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 and identified 14 presumed positive cases throughout the rest of the state, bringing the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 16.

There is one presumed positive case in Philadelphia. Delaware and Wayne counties have one case each, Montgomery County has nine, and Bucks and Monroe counties have two cases each. ​One hundred and seventy-five people are under investigation for the virus in Pennsylvania.

No one associated with Temple University has the virus, according to the university’s landing page for information on COVID-19.