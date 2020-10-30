Penn to continue remote learning in spring

The University of Pennsylvania will house students in single bedrooms and continue holding most remotely.

The University of Pennsylvania will continue mostly remote instruction and reopen campus housing in Spring 2021, President Amy Gutmann wrote in an announcement today.

Penn will continue its current hybrid learning model with most classes delivered remotely except for courses with clinical experiences or in-person research required, according to the announcement.

Students will live in single bedrooms and share bathrooms with no more than five other people, according to the announcement. Priority for housing will be given to first-, second- and fourth-year undergraduate students. The university does except to accommodate third-year undergraduates who want to live in campus housing.

Penn will require undergraduate students to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and graduate and professional students completing research on campus or living in the area to be tested once a week, according to the announcement.

Penn will open library study spaces and outdoor athletic facilities and the university will enforce public health protocols like wearing facial coverings, social distancing and avoiding social gatherings, according to the announcement.

Temple University announced it would delay the start of the spring semester by eight days to Jan. 19, but has not yet announced spring course instruction format.