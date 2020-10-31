Owls offense no show in 35-point loss to Tulane

The Owls only recorded 222 yards of total offense and no touchdowns while Tulane recorded 504 yards of offense.

On their opening drive, Temple University football (1-3, 1-3 The American Athletic Conference) drove 54 yards on eight plays and kicked a field goal to go up 3-0 against Tulane (3-4, 1-4 The American). It was the last time they would score.

The Owls lost 38-3 to the Green Wave on Saturday afternoon in a game marked by bad play calling, poor quarterback play and an inability to score off turnovers.

Tulane took a 10-3 lead with 6 minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter when redshirt-sophomore running back Cameron Carroll sprinted through a gap in the offensive line and fought through tacklers for a 13 yard touchdown.

Temple starting quarterback graduate student Anthony Russo did not play in the game due to a shoulder injury, forcing redshirt-sophomore quarterback Trad Beatty to start in his place.

In total, the Owls missed 13 players due to COVID-19 protocols, including redshirt-sophomore receiver Jose Barbon, redshirt-sophomore cornerback Elijah Clark, redshirt-sophomore tight end David Martin-Robinson and redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Wisdom Quarshie.

Beatty finished the game completing 11 passes on 18 attempts for 122 yards and one interception.

Temple also used redshirt-sophomore Re-al Mitchell, who transferred from Iowa State before the season, at quarterback. Mitchell finished the game completing five passes on eight attempts for 23 yards. Mitchell also recorded seven carries for 37 yards, which led the team.

Sophomore running back Re’Mahn Davis carried the ball 10 times but only recorded 15 yards. Davis ran for 113 yards in last week’s game against Memphis (3-1, 2-1 The American).

As a team, the Owls only compiled 222 yards of offense compared to Tulane’s 504 yards of offense. The Green Wave recorded 10 yards per pass while the Owls only recorded 5.6 yards per pass.

Tulane freshman quarterback Michael Pratt finished the game completing 12 of his 21 passes for 205 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception.

His first touchdown pass came with five minutes and 36 seconds when he threw a line drive pass to junior wide receiver Duece Watts for a 31-yard touchdown, putting the Green Wave ahead 17-3.

Although the Owls defense gave up over 504 total yards and 38 points, they also forced three turnovers, which Temple’s offense was unable to convert into points.

The Owls’ only interception of the game came when Temple was ahead 3-0 in the first quarter, when redshirt-junior cornerback Christian Braswell ripped the ball out of the receiver’s hands and barely got his foot down in bounds.

Temple redshirt-junior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie led the team with seven total tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

The Owls next game is at home against Southern Methodist (5-1, 2-1 The American) on Nov. 7 at noon.

