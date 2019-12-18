Owls add 19 recruits on National Signing Day

Temple University football announced its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday. The team will welcome 19 new players to the program this upcoming season. This is coach Rod Carey’s first recruiting class since joining the Owls.



Here is a breakdown by position of the players who committed to Temple.



Athlete:



Trey Blair:



Blair is a three-star recruit according to 247sports and attended Haverford High School in Havertown, Pennsylvania. Blair verbally committed to Temple on Dec. 13. He recorded 26 carries for 258 yards against Upper Darby High School on Nov. 28, according to MaxPreps.



Muheem McCargo:



McCargo attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, New Jersey and is listed as a three-star recruit by 247sports. McCargo verbally committed to Temple on Aug. 1 and was recruited by former coach Fran Brown who joined Rutgers University’s staff on Dec. 7.



Alex Odom:



Odom attended Kingsway High School in Swedesboro, NJ and is listed as a two-star recruit by 247sports. Odom verbally committed to the Owls on April 6 and was also recruited by Brown University.



Defensive Back:



Daiyaan Hawkins:



Hawkins attended The Haverford School in Havertown, PA and is listed as a two-star recruit, according to Rivals. Hawkins verbally committed to Temple on Dec. 15 and recorded two interceptions this season.



Jalen Ware:



Ware is transferring from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Starkville, MS and is listed as a zero-star recruit by 247sports. Ware plays safety and was recruited by safeties coach Melvin Rice. Ware verbally committed to Temple on Dec. 12.



Garrett Williams:



Williams attended King’s Fork High School in Suffolk, VA and is listed as a two-star recruit, according to 247sports. Williams verbally committed to Temple on Aug. 3 and played safety.



Defensive End:



Chevez Trask:



Trask attended Evans High School in Evans, Georgia and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Trask verbally committed to Temple on July 4.



Dyshier Clary:



Clary attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, NJ and is rated as a two-star recruit by 247sports. Clary verbally committed to Temple on Feb. 23 and was recruited by Brown.



Defensive Tackle:



Darian Varner:



Varner attended Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Varner verbally committed to Temple on July 19 and was recruited by defensive line coach Walter Stewart.



Demerick Morris:



Morris attended Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Chicago, Illinois and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Morris verbally committed to Temple on June 10 and was recruited by Rice.



Nick Bagashvili:



Bagashvili attended Tottenville High School in Staten Island, New York and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Bagashvili verbally committed to Temple on Dec. 17 over Rutgers.



Linebacker:



Kobe Wilson:



Wilson attended Parkview High School in Lilburn, GA and is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Wilson received an offer from the University of Georgia and originally committed to Memphis but decided to sign with Temple on Dec. 18.



James Della Pesca:



Della Pesca attended Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale, NJ and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Della Pesca verbally committed to Temple on May 30 and also played tight end.



Offensive Line:



Miles Zietek:



Zietek played overseas in Germany and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Zietek verbally committed to Temple June 16 and is the fourth Owls’ offensive lineman from out of the country.



Bryce Thoman:



Thoman attended Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, PA and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Thoman verbally committed to Temple on June 29 and was recruited by offensive line coach Joe Tripodi and quarterbacks coach Craig Harmon.



Sam Davis:



Davis attended Geneva High School in Geneva, Ohio and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Davis verbally committed to Temple on June 27 and was also recruited by Tripodi.



Quarterback:



Matthew Duncan:



Duncan attended Ashley Ridge High School in Summerville, South Carolina and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Duncan verbally committed to Temple on April 17 and recorded 1,172 passing yards and four touchdowns in his senior season.



Wide Receiver:



Zae Baines:



Baines attended North Cross School in Roanoke, VA and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. Baines verbally committed to Temple on Sept. 8 and was recruited by wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Thad Ward.



D.J. Woodbury:



Woodbury attended Burlington City High School in Burlington, NJ and is rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals. Woodbury verbally committed to Temple on June 25 and was recruited by Brown.

