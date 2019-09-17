Owls defensive lineman wins national defensive award

Ifeanyi Maijeh was named the Chuck Bednarik Defensive Player of the Week after recording multiple sacks against the University of Maryland.

Temple University football redshirt-sophomore defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh was named the Bednarik Defensive Player of the Week by the Maxwell Football Club on Tuesday afternoon.



Maijeh won the award based on his performance in the Owls’ 20-17 home win over the University of Maryland on Saturday.



He recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks against the Terrapins. So far this season, Maijeh leads the Owls with five tackles for loss and three sacks. He is second on the team with 11 tackles.



“It is really an honor to be named after someone that prestigious,” Maijeh said. “This is only the first step. Each day I try to find a way to elevate my game to take it to the next step. Hopefully next game I can do the exact thing 10 times better,” he added.



Maijeh had to battle for his starting spot against senior defensive tackle Karamo Dioubate during fall camp, coach Rod Carey said.



The competition between the two players has helped Maijeh get off to a fast start this season, Carey added.



“Ifeanyi beat him out,” Carey said. “That competition has spurred both of them to be better, and Ifeanyi is playing at a high level right now.”

