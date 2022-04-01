April 1: Who stood out at Temple football’s Pro Day?

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Fridays at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple University women’s fencing team just finished their season with two fencers who competed in the NCAA National Championships, where the No. 10 Owls finished in 16th place. Assistant Sports Editor Victoria Ayala gives an overview of their season.

Temple University football held their Pro Day on March 23 at Edberg-Olson Hall and the Aramark STAR Center where 13 former Owls participated in drills in front of NFL scouts. The Temple News’ Chief Digital Copy Editor and OwlScoop beat reporter Dante Collinelli discusses who stood out at the event.