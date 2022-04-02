Donabedian and Roland wrap up season at NCAA Regionals

To close out Temple University women’s gymnastics’ (17-12, 4-6 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) 2021-22 season, sophomore all-around Brooke Donabedian and senior all-around Julianna Roland competed at the NCAA Regionals on March 31 at Reynolds Coliseum, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I told both Julianna and Brooke to enjoy it, and take everything in,” said head coach Josh Nilson. “I asked them to remember everything vividly, so that we could lead the team there next season.

Donabedian competed on floor and posted a 9.850, placing 11th in the evening session and 21st overall. The score marked the 12th time this year she recorded a 9.800 or better in the event.

“Brooke has been a rock for us on the floor this year,” Nilson said. “She broke the individual high on floor, and led the team to multiple team records on floor. For her to go out and score a 9.850 at regionals is impressive. She represented Temple very well.”

Roland competed on vault, tallying a score of 8.425. She was the final gymnast in the meet to compete in the event during the evening session.

“[Roland] broke the vault record this year after tying it last year,” Nilson said. “She helped lead us to 4 top 5 vault scores this year. Unfortunately she had a hiccup at regionals, but we couldn’t be more proud of her. One mistake doesn’t define how great she is and has been all year for Temple.”

On floor, Louisiana State University’s (9-3, 4-3 The Southeastern Conference) junior all-around Kiya Johnson, the University of California Los Angeles’ (8-9, 3-4 Pacific-12 Conference) freshman all-around Jordan Chiles and sophomore all-around Chae Campbell and the University of Michigan’s (25-2, 9-0 Big Ten Conference) junior all-around Gabby Wilson all tied for first place with scores of 9.950.

On vault, Johnson and Tigers’ sophomore all-around Haleigh Bryant tied for first with scores of 9.950. Chiles and Campbell tied for third with marks of 9.925.

Despite not advancing to the 2022 NCAA Championships, Donabedian and Roland had an accomplished year.

Donabedian set her career-high of 9.950 on floor this season in the March 6 meet against the University of New Hampshire (13-13, 3-4 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) and West Chester University (14-4, 9-0 Gymnastics East Conference).

Roland matched her career-high score of 9.900 on vault multiple times throughout the season, first on Jan. 23 against New Hampshire and the University of Pennsylvania and again on Feb. 4 against Towson University, Eastern Michigan University, and Long Island University .

This marks the second consecutive season where the Owls did not advance beyond Regionals.