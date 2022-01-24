Owls defeat Penn, but fall to host New Hampshire

On Sunday afternoon, Temple University women’s gymnastics (3-2, 0-1 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) defeated the University of Pennsylvania (0-1, 0-0 Gymnastics East Conference) and fell to the University of New Hampshire (2-4, 1-2 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) in the Tri-Meet at New Hampshire.

The Wildcats tallied a score of 196.450, the Owls posted a season-high score of 195.825 and the Quakers finished with a score of 194.875.

“The biggest thing that I focused on with the team is at this point last year we were scoring 193’s,” said head coach Josh Nilson. “Obviously, we want to come away with two wins, not one, but overall the team was exceptional today. We just had a couple mistakes.”

The Owls opened the meet scoring 48.575 on bars. Sophomore all-around Cyrena Whalen scored a team-high 9.750, and freshman all-around Hannah Stallings notched a career-high 9.725.

On the second rotation, Temple competed on beam and recorded a season-high score of 49.050. Senior all-around Julianna Roland and senior all-around Ariana Castrence made their season debut on beam and posted season-high scores of 9.875. Stallings secured a career best score of 9.850.

“Beam started off shaky,” Nilson said. “Then they broke for 49, and that really kind of broke things loose for us.”

The Owls notched the meet’s highest score on floor with a score of 49.150. Graduate student all-around Tori Edwards, graduate student all-around Faith Leary and sophomore all-around Brooke Donabedian all tallied a score of 9.875, tying them for third.

Temple ended the meet on vault by posting the meet’s highest score and a season high with a score of 49.050. Roland and Stallings both won the event title with scores of 9.90. Sophomore all-around Mackenzie Aresta notched a career-high score of 9.800 in her season debut.

“The best thing about it is they got rewarded for what we see them do in the gym,” Nilson said. “When we see it in competition, they get rewarded. I just couldn’t be more happy for them because they deserve it.”

Stallings won the all-around category for the third consecutive week with her career-high score of 39.275.

The Owls will travel to Brooklyn, New York, to face off against Long Island University (1-0, 0-0 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) on Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.